BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,398. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

