BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,398. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.