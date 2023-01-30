BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE DHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 231,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.