BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 231,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,767. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

