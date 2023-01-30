Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEI.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.