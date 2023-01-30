BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $117.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.86.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

