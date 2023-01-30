Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

