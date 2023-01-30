Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$45.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.33.

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Boralex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$38.20 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of C$31.26 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

