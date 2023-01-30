Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 745,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 150,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,914. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Articles

