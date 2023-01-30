Bowie Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.0% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $771.17 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $828.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.94.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

