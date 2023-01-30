Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $30.30 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,084 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

