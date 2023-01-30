Bowie Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $475.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day moving average is $437.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.