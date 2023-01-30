Bowie Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $475.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day moving average is $437.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.