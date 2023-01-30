Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BOX were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $39,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $411,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

