Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,940 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,562 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.97. 835,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,437 shares of company stock worth $374,887. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

