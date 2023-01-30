Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,830 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group comprises 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.35. 19,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

