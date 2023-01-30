Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,900 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 836.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,844,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,854,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 140,864 shares of company stock valued at $589,411 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

