Boyar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

