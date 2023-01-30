Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.04. 1,727,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

