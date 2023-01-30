Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.3 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,611 shares of company stock worth $9,144,462 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,175. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.