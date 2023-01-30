Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 821,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,299. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

