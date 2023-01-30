Boyar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.26. 128,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

