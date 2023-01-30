Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $107.86

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

