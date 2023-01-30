Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $107.86

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.
TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity at Bio-Techne
In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Stock Performance
NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
See Also
