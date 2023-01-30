Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price at $53.95

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

