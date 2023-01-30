Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $83.57

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.2 %

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.