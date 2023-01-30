Brokerages Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price at $23.88

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

