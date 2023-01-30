Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Price Target at C$8.25

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.18. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

