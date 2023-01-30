Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Boosted by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,933 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 8.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $44,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.22. 174,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,763. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

