Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 712,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

