Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 712,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,043,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

