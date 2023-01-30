BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,077. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

