BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

