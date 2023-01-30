Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 3,173 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,090. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.