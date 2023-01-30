Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 334,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.57. 139,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,374. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $85.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.