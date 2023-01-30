Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 163,750 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $764,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,029. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58.

