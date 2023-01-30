Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 187,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,716 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. 1,350,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,864,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.