Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.52. The company had a trading volume of 215,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

