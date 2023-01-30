Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,768 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.