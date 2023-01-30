Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 57,116 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,710,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 397,792 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,136.8% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 223,031 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,994. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

