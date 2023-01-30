Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 529,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 62,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

