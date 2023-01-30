Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

