Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

