Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 454,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,058. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.07 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,240 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

