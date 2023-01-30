Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.70. 190,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

