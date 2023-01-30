CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Transactions at CalAmp

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,590,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 148,500 shares of company stock worth $545,890 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CalAmp Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

