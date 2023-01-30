California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 840,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,271. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

