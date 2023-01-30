Calvin John Bast Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30.

CNQ stock traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$81.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,621. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

