Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.55. 402,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.16. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

