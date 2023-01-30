Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

COST stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.47. 563,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

