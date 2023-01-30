Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.80 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $754.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,167. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.49 and a 200-day moving average of $676.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

