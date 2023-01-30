Cambridge Trust Co. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,109. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

