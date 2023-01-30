Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

