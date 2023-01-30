Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 21,115 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 820,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,766. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

