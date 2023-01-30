Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $229,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 198,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,679. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.